Bella Hadid's Boyfriends: The Weeknd, a Cowboy, and a Creative Director

Bella Hadid has made a name for herself strutting down runways all over the world ... and for the ups and downs in her love life!

The supermodel has been connected to some pretty buzzy -- and low-key -- boyfriends over the course of her life ... and we've seen her move from the bright lights of New York City to the wide plains of Texas.

Here's a look at how the fashion industry powerhouse navigated her love life ... before she decided to settle down with a cowboy.

Hadid Was Linked To The Weeknd Early In Her Career

Hadid's buzziest relationship was with musician The Weeknd, who first reached out to the model in an effort to get her to appear on the cover of his 2015 album, "Beauty Behind The Madness."

Although she didn't end up on the cover, sparks began to fly between the two ... and they made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Grammy Awards ceremony -- after being spotted on several PDA-filled outings.

Hadid subsequently spoke about her experience at the awards event in an interview with Glamour, saying, as "a girlfriend I wanted to be there to support" her boyfriend at the time.

The pair remained together until November 2016, when a source spoke to People and claimed they'd decided to go their separate ways.

The source said, despite the split, Hadid and The Weeknd -- born Abel Tesfaye -- still had "a great deal of love for one another" and would "remain friends."

She Ended Up Reuniting With The Weeknd ... For A While

The model and the singer -- who later dated Selena Gomez -- remained apart until November 2017 ... when he was seen leaving her apartment in New York City.

They went on to spark further reconciliation rumors during the following year's Coachella Festival, and they were seen locking lips at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Play video content

Hadid and The Weeknd coordinated outfits for his 29th birthday party in February 2019, and an onlooker told People the two openly packed on the PDA at the event.

The pair remained together until that August, when a source spoke to E! News and claimed they had separated for the second time.

The source added while the pair seemed open to a future reconciliation, they were committed to "focusing on themselves and their projects."

Hadid Embarked On A More Low-Key Romance Following Her Breakup With The Weeknd

Hadid focused on herself for just under a year, before she secretly began seeing art director Marc Kalman, according to Page Six ... the two were first spotted leaving a cafe together in New York City in July 2020.

The two tried to keep their romance under wraps, though, and the news about their romance wasn't revealed to the public for a full year.

Hadid began opening up more about her relationship with Kalman in 2021, and he started being featured in photos shared on her Instagram account.

The model and the art director -- who were then seen in each other's company in various public outings -- remained together for another two years ... before they called off their romance.

A source gave a bit of insight into the pair's breakup to Entertainment Tonight, claiming while the split was "amicable," their relationship "ran its course."

She Eventually Found Love ... With A Cowboy!

Hadid didn't stay single for long ... we spotted her making out with cowboy Adan Banuelos on a trip to Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2023.

The model -- who bonded with the equestrian over their shared love of horses -- hard-launched her relationship with Banuelos, sharing a photo of him on her Instagram account on Valentine's Day in 2024.

Hadid later told British Vogue she met her boyfriend on a trip to the Lone Star State in 2023, and quipped she "always wanted the cowboy."

She said her first meeting with Banuelos felt like "a gust of fresh air" and added the cowboy is "pretty gorgeous" ... How's that for head-over-heels?!