Hollywood Hotties Summer Showdown Who'd You Rather?!
Hollywood Hotties Summer Showdown Who'd You Rather?!
Who's hyped for the good times and tan lines?! TMZ is already in the sunshine state of mind, so we've whipped up a scorchin' hot game of Who'd You Rather?!
From Kylie Jenner and Sommer Ray's glitter-gold take over -- to a plethora of more celebs dukin' it out face-to-face -- be prepared to be slapped silly with Hollywood's hottest ...
Check-out these three gingham girlies -- Bella Hadid, Natalie Noel and Teala Dunn -- all rockin' with the red checkered suits ... Which sexy star is most grid-ly appealing?!
Safety first! Model Elsa Hosk lathered up the SPF mid-photo shoot, and TikTok stud Chris Olsen may have TikTok-ed his shirt off, but at least he applied the goodz ... which sunscreen star are you blocking out?!
It's a watermelon sugar showdown between singer Rita Ora and hair guru Chris Appleton, but who you tossin' out and who are you munchin' on?
Summer vibes all the way -- Hit up our gallery and click on the pic to vote Who You'd Rather, and keep on scrolling through the rest to see who else is heating up!