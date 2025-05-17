Rock Hard Abs For Summer -- Guess Who!

The countdown to summer has officially started and Hollywood is ripe, ripped and ready for sunny days -- and hangin' by the water with their hot bods on display! Before these hot famous fellas go for a dip, can you guess whose shredded abs are in tip-top summer shape?

From actors to singers ... reality stars and every influencer in between, we've packed on the 6 packs -- mighty fine and definitely lean! Stars like Jared Leto, Chris Appleton and Sam Asghari have been busy in the gym, but now it's on you to work you magic!

This marvel movie star is recently engaged, but based on what you're lookin' at ... can you guess the summer-ready star?

From YouTube to pizza, this studly celeb recently transformed his body, but who's the dude with the washboard abs? He sure does make a lot of dough!

Slide into the gallery and enjoy the show!