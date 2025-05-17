Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rock Hard Abs For Summer -- Guess Who!

Rock Hard Abs For Summer Guess Who!

Published
Rock Hard Abs For Summer -- Guess Who!
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

The countdown to summer has officially started and Hollywood is ripe, ripped and ready for sunny days -- and hangin' by the water with their hot bods on display! Before these hot famous fellas go for a dip, can you guess whose shredded abs are in tip-top summer shape?

From actors to singers ... reality stars and every influencer in between, we've packed on the 6 packs -- mighty fine and definitely lean! Stars like Jared Leto, Chris Appleton and Sam Asghari have been busy in the gym, but now it's on you to work you magic!

0513-rock-hard-abs-for-summer-guess-who-sub2_720

This marvel movie star is recently engaged, but based on what you're lookin' at ... can you guess the summer-ready star?

0513-rock-hard-abs-for-summer-guess-who-sub1_720

From YouTube to pizza, this studly celeb recently transformed his body, but who's the dude with the washboard abs? He sure does make a lot of dough!

Slide into the gallery and enjoy the show!

And, stick around for lots of summer content to come ... The stars are just heatin' up 💪!

related articles