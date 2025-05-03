April 2025 Hot Shots ... Suns Out Buns Out!
The celebs couldn't help but drop their drawers and expose their summer-ready booties n' bodies all month long! Summer's just around the corner, and Hollywood is lookin' hotter than ever!!!
Sofia Vergara led the charge with a booty-ful poolside selfie, Lizzo butt-ered up to her followers in her 'Yitty'-wear, and YouTuber Eva Gutowski was a total bum in Hawaii ... Aloha!
And as for the fellas ... Sam Asghari, Trey Songz, Shawn Mendes and more studs abs-olutely crushed' it with their April hot shots!
Check out the gallery and see all the celebs who brought the heat last month!