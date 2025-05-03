What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Published
Take a slice out of these two savory snaps of Blake Lively ... Given the clues, do you think you can find the minor switch-ups? She obviously likes her pizza extra cheesy, so take in the tastiness before it's all gone 🍕!
Earlier this week in New York City, the 37-year-old actress hit Times Square and struck a pose in front of the "Another Simple Favor" billboard. Blake looked lively in a black sleeveless dress and accessorized with some ballin' jewelry.
P.S. The film dropped on Amazon May 1st.
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Blake Lively photos!*