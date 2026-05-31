Sydney Sweeney Then And Now -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Are Sydney Sweeney's looks over the years her best assets?!

Here is a 20-year-old version of a stunning Syd at "The Handmaid's Tale" premiere back in 2018 (left). She played Eden Blaine before landing a starring role on "Euphoria" the following year ...

And 8 years later, the blonde bombshell showcased her SYRN lingerie at Diplo’s Honkytonk during Stagecoach last month (right).