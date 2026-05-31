Sydney Sweeney Then And Now -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Sydney Sweeney Then And Now ... Good Genes or Good Docs?!
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Are Sydney Sweeney's looks over the years her best assets?!
Here is a 20-year-old version of a stunning Syd at "The Handmaid's Tale" premiere back in 2018 (left). She played Eden Blaine before landing a starring role on "Euphoria" the following year ...
And 8 years later, the blonde bombshell showcased her SYRN lingerie at Diplo’s Honkytonk during Stagecoach last month (right).
We know her hot shots are a fan-fave -- and this gorgeous gal from Spokane, Washington is killin' it here in Hollywood, but the question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!