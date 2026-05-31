Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sydney Sweeney Then And Now -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Sydney Sweeney Then And Now ... Good Genes or Good Docs?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
0527-sydney-sweeney-good-genes-good-docs-primary_720
Getty

Are Sydney Sweeney's looks over the years her best assets?!

Here is a 20-year-old version of a stunning Syd at "The Handmaid's Tale" premiere back in 2018 (left). She played Eden Blaine before landing a starring role on "Euphoria" the following year ...

And 8 years later, the blonde bombshell showcased her SYRN lingerie at Diplo’s Honkytonk during Stagecoach last month (right).

Sydney Sweeney's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Sydney Sweeney's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

We know her hot shots are a fan-fave -- and this gorgeous gal from Spokane, Washington is killin' it here in Hollywood, but the question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Related articles