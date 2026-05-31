'Euphoria' Behind The Scenes ... That's A Wrap!

“Euphoria" season 3 comes to a close tonight -- and while fans and some of the show’s stars believe this may be the wrap-up of the series, we’re spotlighting the chaos, glam, and drama with its stars, past and present.

Singer Rosalía made her "Euphoria" debut this season, pictured above alongside Zendaya ... And, can't forget Barbie Ferreira -- who starred as Kat Hernandez on seasons 1 and 2.

Check out this throwback of Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie posing in their cheerleading 'fits -- playing two of the popular girls at East Highland High School.