Charli D'Amelio's Dad Blazes Report Millions Were Stolen from Her Under His Watch

Charli D’Amelio's dad is fighting back against claims millions of dollars were stolen from her account while under the watch of him and his wife.

The report originally came from Deuxmoi ... and alleged the TikTok superstar became aware of the missing cash after her parents, Marc and Heidi, were supposed to have been removed from her accounts. The gossip account also posted that the issue caused a rift in the family, with Charli's sister Dixie siding with their 'rents.

But, Marc responded directly under the post ... saying the report is a bunch of BS. He even alleged his daughter "is being manipulated" and that he has receipts. He went on ... "Over the last six years we have remained silent and never addressed gossip but the time has come to set the record straight."

In a second comment, he wrote she's "always had a team in place lawyers, business manager, manager agent" ... but never revealed by whom she was being manipulated.