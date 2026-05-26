Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes Alleged Burglars Arrested

Three people accused of being involved in burglarizing the homes of superstar athletes -- including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes in 2024 -- were arrested over the weekend, authorities announced.

Local officials say two alleged culprits were taken into custody in Argentina after breaking into the house of former tennis star Juan Martín del Potro last week ... and the development helped them track down a third member of the criminal gang.

The trio of alleged burglars will now face justice in either the United States or in Argentina. Right now, they are in Chile awaiting their fate.

Pros across all major sports were dealing with serious invasions of privacy in 2024 and 2025 ... with Joe Burrow, Kelce, Mahomes, Luka Dončić, and more being targeted due to their public schedules and social media activity.

The FBI even had to warn athletes about organized theft groups going after their luxurious items ... with jewelry, money, and memorabilia being taken in several instances. Authorities said the crooks were able to bypass security systems, disable devices, use Wi-Fi jammers, and other tactics to execute their operations.

Officials said at the time they believed a South American theft group was behind the crimes ... and an estimated $2 million in valuables was taken over the course of several months.