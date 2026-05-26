Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Get 'Gone Fishing' Treatment on 'Inside The NBA'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star power couldn't save the Cavs from getting demolished in the playoffs ... and they weren't immune from getting trolled once the Knicks put the final nail into Cleveland's coffin on Monday, either.

The power couple did their best to provide a spark at Rocket Arena for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals over the weekend ... but even a beer chug from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wasn't enough to change the inevitable -- with New York ultimately sweeping its way to the NBA Finals.

Naturally, when it came time for "Inside the NBA" to commemorate the Cavs' elimination with its iconic "Gone Fishin'" segment, the graphics team made sure to include the engaged pair in the tribute.

The image shows the Cavs on a boat with Taylor and Travis in front of them ... and the Super Bowl champ appears to be asleep.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are courtside for Knicks/Cavaliers Game 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/HohyP1ZJZd @NBA

Other Cleveland celebs like Drew Carey and Arsenio Hall also got thrown into the mess ... as well as a nod to the Cuyahoga River catching fire back in the day.

Even LeBron James was featured ... poking fun at the rumor that the King could return yet again before retiring.