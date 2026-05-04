Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini Get 'Titanic' Treatment on 'Inside The NBA'

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini are a modern day Jack and Rose love story ... at least they were during ESPN's "Inside the NBA" on Sunday -- when the two were trolled with an edited pic of them doing the iconic "Titanic" pose.

The funny moment went down as the desk reacted to the Boston Celtics getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers ... when producers put some players and local legends on a boat for their "gone fishing" bit.

But it wasn't just Mark Wahlberg, Bill Simmons, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck getting thrown into it ... check out the front of the boat -- it's none other than the Patriots coach and NFL insider pulling a Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

The Photoshop job is pretty surprising ... considering the network has mostly ignored the massive scandal. It could be because Vrabel and Russini's questionable timeline dates back to her employment with ESPN's NFL coverage.

"Inside" tends to play by its own rules, though ... which would explain why they were able to go through with the jab.

Russini has been radio silent after resigning from The Athletic over it all ... but Vrabel has vowed to be a better person for his family and the Pats.