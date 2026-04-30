Drake Maye Supports Mike Vrabel Amid Russini Scandal, 'We Love Coach'

The New England Patriots' franchise quarterback is speaking out on Mike Vrabel -- Drake Maye says the locker room is standing firmly in their coach's corner amid the Dianna Russini scandal.

The MVP runner-up was asked about the leader of the Pats' sidelines while at a charity event on Wednesday ... and his response is further proof the whole organization is committed to moving forward with 50-year-old Vrabel.

.@JHall7news asked Drake Maye about the recent scandal involving Mike Vrabel: "We're here for coach, we love coach." pic.twitter.com/ctkPoFftRX @marleewierda

"We're here for coach," Maye told 7News' Jonathan Hall. "We love coach -- what he does for us, what he's done for us this past year, you can't speak into words."

"Just thankful he's our head coach. I know he's doing some stuff off the field and out of the coaching world, but we're here for him and I know he's gonna come back."

The Patriots have made it crystal clear they aren't turning on Vrabel after his relationship with the NFL insider went public ... and that didn't change when he skipped out on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft to seek "counseling."

Vrabel has said he's focused on being a better man moving forward ... and from ownership to the front office and players -- they all believe he can do just that.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Addresses Dianna Russini Scandal Ahead of NFL Draft New England Patriots

They gotta hope they can eventually move past it all -- New England had an incredible turnaround in 2025 ... going 14-3 and reaching the Super Bowl this past season, with 23-year-old Maye thriving in his second season as a pro.

Vrabel also got a standing ovation from Pats season ticket holders at an event on Tuesday ... so they don't seem to mind the outside noise.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Gets Standing Ovation From Patriots Fans Instagram/@jmarcus2