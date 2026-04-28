Mike Vrabel Lands Magazine Cover For 'Most Influential Bostonian' Amid Russini Scandal

Not every headline is bad for Mike Vrabel this week -- the New England Patriots coach was just named the most influential Bostonian!!!

Deadlines are a bitch, huh?

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Boston Magazine revealed the cover for its May issue on Tuesday ... and lo and behold, the guy at the center of a massive scandal with NFL insider Dianna Russini is plastered all over it -- smiling from ear to ear alongside his star quarterback, Drake Maye.

The feature highlighted the duo's massive success in 2025 -- breathing new life into a franchise that dealt with rare struggle in recent years and reaching the Super Bowl.

There's no mention of Vrabel's recent personal matters ... so we're assuming this article was filed weeks ago. Either that, or the mag is simply sticking to football.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Addresses Dianna Russini Scandal Ahead of NFL Draft New England Patriots

Folks were quick to hit the comment section ... pointing out the timing couldn't be more ironic.

Vrabel left the Pats during Day 3 of the NFL draft to seek "counseling" ... previously telling the media he wasn't living up to his own standard.

He has yet to speak on specifics of his relationship with Russini ... but the reporter has since resigned from her job with The Athletic.