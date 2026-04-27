Jordon Hudson Gives Bill Belichick 'WAG' Status At Cheer Competition

Decked Out In Cheer Merch For Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick has spirit, yes he does ... the legendary coach was a supportive boyfriend at Jordon Hudson's cheer competition this weekend ... and earned himself a "WAG" title in the process!!

It was a big weekend for Hudson's Cheer Extreme Code Black team -- they won yet another championship in the International Open Coed Non-Tumbling division at the Cheerleading Worlds in Florida.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The squad is now quite the dynasty ... further proving the 74-year-old NFL great and his 25-year-old partner have a knack for stuffing their trophy cases.

But Hudson wasn't the only one bringing home hardware ... 'cause Bill B also left the Sunshine State with a new accomplishment on his resume.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Roses 🆙 for Bill the WAG 💍🌹🌹🌹👌🏻," Hudson said with a pic of the UNC Tar Heels coach decked out in Code Black gear.

Of course, Belichick is technically a HAB -- but you get the point.

Being part of the "wives and girlfriends" community is nothing to scoff at -- we love covering athletes' partners over here at TMZ Sports -- but pardon us for never thinking Belichick would fall into that coverage.

It's nice to see BB keeping busy after the NFL Draft -- some folks criticized the coach for not having any Tar Heels selected in 2026.

There's always next year.