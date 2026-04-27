Jordon Hudson Gives Bill Belichick 'WAG' Status At Cheer Competition
Bill Belichick 'Wag' On The Play Decked Out In Cheer Merch For Jordon Hudson
Bill Belichick has spirit, yes he does ... the legendary coach was a supportive boyfriend at Jordon Hudson's cheer competition this weekend ... and earned himself a "WAG" title in the process!!
It was a big weekend for Hudson's Cheer Extreme Code Black team -- they won yet another championship in the International Open Coed Non-Tumbling division at the Cheerleading Worlds in Florida.
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The squad is now quite the dynasty ... further proving the 74-year-old NFL great and his 25-year-old partner have a knack for stuffing their trophy cases.
But Hudson wasn't the only one bringing home hardware ... 'cause Bill B also left the Sunshine State with a new accomplishment on his resume.
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"Roses 🆙 for Bill the WAG 💍🌹🌹🌹👌🏻," Hudson said with a pic of the UNC Tar Heels coach decked out in Code Black gear.
Of course, Belichick is technically a HAB -- but you get the point.
Being part of the "wives and girlfriends" community is nothing to scoff at -- we love covering athletes' partners over here at TMZ Sports -- but pardon us for never thinking Belichick would fall into that coverage.
It's nice to see BB keeping busy after the NFL Draft -- some folks criticized the coach for not having any Tar Heels selected in 2026.
There's always next year.
The polarizing couple has been pretty lowkey lately ... which is interesting, considering how the Patriots are currently dealing with a dumpster fire in the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini scandal.