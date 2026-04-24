Shuki Diamonds Says He Doesn't Want Antonio Brown's Money, Just Return My Rings!

Antonio Brown owes Shuki Diamonds more than $1 million, but the famed jeweler says he isn't seeking any cash -- he just wants his "diamond fingers" back!

TMZ Sports chopped it up with Shuki this week ... on the heels of the jeweler revealing he could potentially be in line to receive a massive payout from the sale of one of AB's mansions in Florida.

"I love Antonio Brown. I've always said he's a beautiful person. The only thing I want is the world-famous, historical, diamond original finger. The million-dollar ice finger," Shuki says. "I just want my finger back."

Shuki's been trying to get the jewels back for years, and in 2024, he went to court ... ultimately getting a judge to rule Brown owed him $1,095,000 for the two rings, which he borrowed in 2022, but never returned.

"I don't need money. I got all the money in the world. I am the world-famous diamond artist for celebrities only, million dollars and above for 20 years," Shuki says.

"Money is not an issue. I just want my original, historical, flawless, one-million-dollar diamond fingers. That's it."

Unfortunately for Shuki, he may have to settle for the cash ... or at least some of it.

The former football star filed for bankruptcy in 2024, and his Florida home is being liquidated ... with the proceeds going to AB's creditors.

Shuki, in a last-ditch effort to get back his prized rings, had a message for Antonio.