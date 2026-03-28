Antonio Brown's Former Florida Mansion Under Contract 10 Days After Being Listed

Well, that was quick.

10 days after a mansion that once belonged to Antonio Brown hit the open market ... TMZ Sports has learned the pad is now under contract.

Real estate sources tell us there were multiple offers on the house -- listed for just under $4 million -- but someone has swooped in and offered to buy it at full price in cash.

It's not shocking that it was a sought-after crib. The 13,000-square-foot property along Lake Keystone in Odessa, FL, was packed with amenities.

"From the moment you arrive, the estate unfolds with an impressive sense of scale and arrival," the listing says. "Inside, soaring ceilings, a dramatic winding staircase, and a breathtaking two-story wall of clerestory windows flood the home with natural light while framing sweeping lake views."

The kitchen alone is equipped with custom wood cabinetry, a gas Wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigeration, twin dishwashers, and even a built-in Miele coffee system and wine cooler.

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The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion also features a suite with its own coffee bar and a spa-inspired bath. If the potential suitor is a car enthusiast, they will most certainly love the climate-controlled garages that accommodate 11 vehicles.

When you walk outside, folks are greeted by a pool and spa that overlooks the lake -- with its own private dock for water activities.

Nicholas Buchanan of Smith & Associates Real Estate holds the listing.

As we previously reported, the former NFL superstar agreed to turn over the property in a settlement agreement filed with the court in December 2025. In May 2024 ... the former NFL star announced he would file for bankruptcy -- with court records showing he owed nearly $3 million to eight creditors.