Dianna Russini Wraps Arm Around Mike Vrabel During Chat At 2022 Super Bowl Party

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini kept it pretty professional in front of their NFL peers at a post-awards show party before the 2022 Super Bowl ... because we've obtained photos of the pair hanging out at a pregame party.

The two were spotted hugging at a VIP party at The Forum in Los Angeles before Super Bowl LVI ... with Russini leaning in close to talk to the head coach.

Check out the photo ... Russini's hand is on Vrabel's back as she speaks into her ear -- though it could just be she needed to cut through the noise as the band Kings of Leon performed.

We're told this gathering was for a NFL Honors party ... with plenty of football people present. Basically, the type of bash many of Vrabel and Russini's colleagues would surely attend. Vrabel had just won Coach of the Year ... and Russini, an ESPN employee at the time, worked the red carpet earlier in the night.

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We spoke to people who attended the event ... and they claim they saw nothing questionable going on between the two -- after all, it was a work thing.

As you know ... news of Russini and Vrabel romance has resulted in major fallout -- with Russini resigning from The Athletic last month and Vrabel seeking counseling.

The pair have been hanging out socially since at least 2021 ... renting a boat together while she was pregnant. We also shared photos of them at a casino in 2024.

Russini has been married since 2020 and has two children. Vrabel has been married since 1999 and also has two kids.