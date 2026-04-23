Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini All Smiles At Casino Weeks After Titans Firing In 2024

Mike Vrabel got over his Titans unemployment by hitting a casino with none other than Dianna Russini ... and he seemed pretty happy, even though Tennessee kicked him to the curb just weeks prior to this photo.

TMZ Sports has obtained a pic of the current Patriots head coach and former Athletic insider at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi shortly before midnight on January 31, 2024. They were both married at the time.

A witness tells us they snapped the pic when they recognized Vrabel ... and assumed at the time that the woman by his side was his wife based on their body language. They didn't realize until the recent bombshell news that the lady was actually Russini.

While they didn't see any PDA, the witness said the two were quite comfortable together, drinking and chatting with other gamblers ... and when Vrabel left the roulette table to play some blackjack, Russini followed ... but sat across from him.

We're told they were at the casino for at least half an hour before our witness went about the rest of their night.

The timing is interesting -- Vrabel was fresh off losing his first head-coaching opportunity -- when the Titans gave him the boot on Jan. 9 after a 6-11 season. He did have some success early in his tenure ... reaching the AFC Championship in his first year, and the playoffs the next two.

He went on to spend some time with the Cleveland Browns as a consultant before reuniting with New England.

The spotting adds to the Vrabel/Russini lore -- it all started when Page Six posted pics of them getting cozy at a resort in Arizona last month.

The two sides scoffed at the significance at the time -- claiming the images simply showed buds hanging out. In fact, Vrabel called any other notion "laughable."

But more appearances are coming out of the woodwork now -- P6 even obtained snaps of Vrabel kissing Russini at an NYC bar in 2020.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Says He Had “Difficult Conversations” Amid Russini Controversy New England Patriots

Vrabel has since changed his tune drastically -- he vowed to be better -- and is even missing the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft to get counseling.

Russini has gone ghost since she resigned from her gig with the Athletic last week ... she's sticking with her initial story ... for now.