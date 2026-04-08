Dianna Russini's Past Comments About 'Average' Husband Resurface After Vrabel Hangout

Dianna Russini's cozy outing with Mike Vrabel has folks revisiting her past comments about her marriage ... and while most of them seem like attempts at being funny, they're hitting different on Wednesday.

There's a clip of Russini on the "Stugotz and Company" show from February ... when she claimed her own mother felt her relationship was "falling apart" -- going as far as speculating Kevin Goldschmidt was seeing someone on the side while she's on the road for work.

Nobody keeps @DMRussini on her toes in her marriage like her own mom 😂https://t.co/1IpBS3DI3S pic.twitter.com/uwKgmHPrHF @stugotz790

There's another from her appearance on 'The Dan Le Batard Show,' where she said it was the night before her wedding when she did an interview with hunky quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ... and noted how her mom wanted her to marry him, and she saw the convo as "a sign"

In that same clip, she claimed her husband was "all-in" when he proposed to her ... but she was still "skeptical" until she met him at the altar.

Another comes from 2021 when she was on ESPN's "Get Up" ... which she actually shared on her own X account with the caption, "I blame Aaron Rodgers for my potential divorce."

In the vid, she said she's "married to someone average" ... but if she had tied the knot with someone "beautiful," he'd be all over her social media pages.

She then went on to say they are "average together."

I blame Aaron Rodgers for my potential divorce. pic.twitter.com/xy55wszQUa @DMRussini

"I am so sorry, I need to really stop killing my husband on television. I'm going to be divorced by Christmas."

The posts are spreading like crazy after Page Six obtained pics of Russini and Vrabel -- who are both married to other people -- together in Arizona during NFL meetings ... and both sides claimed their interaction was totally innocent.

In fact, they claimed there was a group of friends with them the whole time ... but the outlet's sources didn't see anyone else.