Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Breaks Up Another Training Camp Fight

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is at it again -- the ex-NFL linebacker jumped into the middle of yet another scuffle during the team's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday ... and ended up at the bottom of a pile in the process!!

The chaos unfolded during the second workout between the two squads. While it's unclear what exactly led to tensions boiling over ... Vrabel -- who played for the Patriots for eight years -- quickly jumped in to try and end it.

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel in the bottom of the pile in this last fight here at #Vikings training camp: pic.twitter.com/RUeeeFiSBb — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) August 14, 2025 @vikingzfanpage

If you look closely, you can see the 50-year-old on the ground and getting pushed around as he tried to restore order. Eventually, the two sides were separated, and Vrabel was able to get back to his feet. All things considered, he appeared just fine.

A far cry from last week, when the first-year Patriots head coach was left with a gash on his right cheek after breaking up a fight during the team's joint practice with the Washington Commanders.

At the time, players loved the initiative from their fearless leader. Wide receiver DeMario Douglas told reporters it said "a lot about our coach."

"He'll do anything for us. That's love."

Drake Maye says someone on the field said that Mike Vrabel getting a bloody cheek in today’s scrum with the Commanders looked like the “Trump gunshot wound”#NEPats #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/a224lv9gDa — WEEI (@WEEI) August 6, 2025 @WEEI

Star quarterback Drake Maye joked that someone told him it looked like "the Trump gunshot wound" at the time.