Sean Strickland Not Cited For Disorderly Conduct After Being Escorted From UFC Event

Sean Strickland was rushed out of a UFC party Sunday night by Secret Service agents near the White House -- not because he did anything wrong -- but for his own safety, TMZ has learned.

The UFC champ -- who has been critical of President Trump -- attended last night's viewing party with UFC fans on the Ellipse overlooking the White House.

As you know, Trump was holding the UFC Freedom 250 fights on the Great Lawn as he celebrated his 80th birthday ... but Strickland was barred from the event because he wasn't invited.

The U.S. Park Police tells TMZ ... federal officers responded to the Ellipse around 7 PM after receiving a report of a disturbance as a result of Strickland just popping up out of the blue.

Officers grew concerned for Strickland's safety after the crowd became disorderly, so they quickly escorted the middleweight champion back to his hotel.

A rep for the U.S. Park Police said Strickland was neither cited nor arrested, but he was told not to return to the venue for his own safety.

Strickland later posted videos on social media, saying he was "pretty sure" he didn't break any laws, but that he might be cited for disorderly conduct and go to jail.