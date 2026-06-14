Bo Nickal Shouts Out Trump, His Balls, After Knockout Win At White House

Bo Nickal, one of the president's favorite fighters, gave the big guy a huge shoutout on the microphone after knocking out his opponent at Freedom 250!

🚨 Bo Nickal on President Trump hosting UFC Freedom 250 at the White House:



“It takes a special person with a lot of balls to do something like this. I have so much respect for him.”



Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/NY1kzQd1A2 @AlecLace

"It feels amazing. First and foremost, I gotta thank President Trump for making this happen," the 30-year-old fighter told Joe Rogan from the center of the Octagon, as POTUS watched from just feet away.

"Thank you, Dana, all the UFC, everybody. This is unbelievable. It takes such a special person to be able to have the balls to do something like this. I have so much respect for him, had that for a long time. I'm just grateful to be here. Grateful to be a part of it."

3x NCAA Champion🥇Bo NICKAL (USA) with a first round KNOCKOUT at UFC White House ‼️🔥



Incredible performance from the Penn State legend. pic.twitter.com/Q7Y0sdGRlR @GlobalWresOrder

FYI, Bo's a big Trump supporter ... so no shock he paid homage to 45/47.

Like Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia, the judges weren't required ... as the 3x NCAA champion used his wrestling early in the first round, and his stand up late, to put away Kyle Daukaus.

Spectacle aside, the seven-fight card is off to an exciting start, with both bouts ending with early knockouts.

After leaving the Octagon, Nickal made a pit stop ... walking over to Mark Zuckerberg, sharing a handshake and a few words with the Facebook founder and Meta CEO.