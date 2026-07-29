Stefon Diggs' Male Sexual Assault Accuser Ordered to Turn Over DMs With NFL Star

MAN ACCUSING NFL STAR OF PULLING OUT HIS PENIS ORDERED TO TURN OVER DMs

The man accusing Stefon Diggs of sexually assaulting him inside his Maryland home was ordered to turn over DMs he exchanged with the NFL star ... TMZ has learned.

The accuser, Christopher Griffith, has 14 days to produce his entire Instagram direct message history with Stefon ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Christopher will also have to turn over all documents related to his travel to and from Maryland on the weekend of May 20-23, 2023, when he claims the sexual assault happened. He has to hand over all documents related to his flight arrangements, luggage, hotels, and ride-share receipts.

Christopher is also required to give Stefon's team text exchanges between the two ... plus any conversations Christopher had with Stefon, or any conversations he had about Stefon.

The judge denied Stefon's request for sanctions.

As TMZ first reported, Stefon sued Christopher for alleged defamation over claims he made that the NFL star assaulted him in 2023. Stefon said Christopher's claims ruined his reputation and caused him harm.

Christopher countersued, claiming he was drugged and sexually assaulted by Stefon. He claimed Stefon pulled out his penis and asked him to come to his room … Christopher said he refused Stefon's alleged invitation.

In court docs, Christopher claimed Stefon had his brother and others beat him up a week after the alleged sexual assault, in an effort to keep him quiet.