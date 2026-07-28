Play video content Video: Sen. Mark Kelly Says President Trump Obsesses Over 'Bulls*** and Corruption' TMZ DC

Sen. Mark Kelly says President Trump doesn't care about making Americans' lives better ... because all Trump cares about is "bull**** and corruption."

Charlie got the Senator from Arizona Tuesday in D.C. and asked if a Democratic prez would have the gumption to dismantle pieces of Trump's legacy ... like his plans for a White House ballroom and an arch.

Kelly says the next Dem who wins the presidency will be focused on improving our country ... not obsessing over "bull**** and corruption."

He says Trump spends his time on "noise" and things that do absolutely nothing for everyday Americans.

Kelly's blunt opinion on Trump's presidency raises the obvious question -- does the former astronaut want the job himself?