Sen. Mark Kelly Says President Trump Obsesses Over 'Bulls*** and Corruption'

Sen. Mark Kelly Trump Obsesses Over Bulls*** and Corruption!!!
Sen. Mark Kelly says President Trump doesn't care about making Americans' lives better ... because all Trump cares about is "bull**** and corruption."
Charlie got the Senator from Arizona Tuesday in D.C. and asked if a Democratic prez would have the gumption to dismantle pieces of Trump's legacy ... like his plans for a White House ballroom and an arch.
Kelly says the next Dem who wins the presidency will be focused on improving our country ... not obsessing over "bull**** and corruption."
He says Trump spends his time on "noise" and things that do absolutely nothing for everyday Americans.
Kelly's blunt opinion on Trump's presidency raises the obvious question -- does the former astronaut want the job himself?
Charlie pressed him about a possible 2028 run ... watch the clip to see whether Kelly's ready for liftoff!