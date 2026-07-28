D4vd Murder Case: The Key Evidence Prosecutors Say Is Still Missing

Prosecutors laid out the evidence they've gathered so far in their murder case against D4vd, but they also revealed a lengthy list of items investigators still haven't recovered ... including the alleged murder weapon and a couple of Celeste Rivas' allegedly severed fingers.

According to prosecutors, Celeste's left ring finger -- which was allegedly tattooed with D4vd's name -- and her pinky finger are unaccounted for. They say D4vd murdered Celeste with a sharp object, but they don't have the object and don't even know exactly what was allegedly used.

They say D4vd was in possession of those two fingers at some point ... ditto for a shovel, a blue Makita 10-inch chainsaw and a fire mat -- key evidence they say is MIA.

Additionally, both Celeste's and D4vd's cell phones, Celeste's purse, and security footage from his Hollywood Hills home recorded between 10:10 PM and 10:31 PM on April 23, 2025 -- the period when prosecutors allege D4vd murdered Celeste -- are still not available to investigators.

The missing evidence was disclosed as prosecutors detailed the status of their investigation during the preliminary hearing, offering a clearer picture of what authorities say they have against the singer, and what they still don't have.

Prosecutors claim data and records indicate D4vd had possession, at some point, of all of the missing evidence.

While investigators have presented other evidence they contend supports the case -- like texts between D4vd and Celeste, and photos of the 14-year-old's dead body -- prosecutors indicated the unrecovered items could help fill in key gaps surrounding the events leading up to Celeste's alleged murder.

It's worth noting ... investigators didn't get the case until 4-and-a-half months after the alleged murder, when her remains were found, making it difficult for a lot of items to be recovered or traced.

As we previously reported ... prosecutors claim D4vd lured Celeste to his home, fatally stabbed her, dismembered her body and stuffed it in two bags that were discovered months later inside his Tesla.

D4vd is charged with one count each of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. He has pleaded not guilty.