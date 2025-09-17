Authorities Identify Body Found in Singer D4vd's Tesla, 15-Year-Old Girl

The victim whose body was found in singer D4vd's Tesla has been identified as Celeste Rivas ... and TMZ has spoken to her mother, who says she had a boyfriend named David.

Celeste was 15, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner. Several days ago, TMZ got a tip that the victim was a young girl who had gone missing from Lake Elsinore, CA in April, 2024.

TMZ contacted Celeste's mother, who told us she felt the body found in the Tesla might be her daughter. She said the description of police -- which included a tattoo on her finger with the letters "Shhh..." -- matched her daughter's.

TMZ forwarded that information to LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division.

She was wearing black leggings and a tube top, plus two pieces of jewelry -- a metal stud earring and a metal chain bracelet in the shape of a "W."

Play video content TMZ.com

Cops had been working vigorously to identify the victim's identity ever since the body parts were found last week inside the Tesla at a Hollywood impound lot, where it was towed after it was found abandoned in the Hollywood Hills.