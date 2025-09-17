Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Authorities Identify Body Found in Singer D4vd's Tesla, 15-Year-Old Girl

D4vd Tesla Case Authorities I.D. Body Found in Car Mother Tells TMZ It's Her Missing Daughter

By TMZ Staff
Published
The victim whose body was found in singer D4vd's Tesla has been identified as Celeste Rivas ... and TMZ has spoken to her mother, who says she had a boyfriend named David.

Celeste was 15, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner. Several days ago, TMZ got a tip that the victim was a young girl who had gone missing from Lake Elsinore, CA in April, 2024.

CELESTE RIVAS missing person 1

TMZ contacted Celeste's mother, who told us she felt the body found in the Tesla might be her daughter. She said the description of police -- which included a tattoo on her finger with the letters "Shhh..." -- matched her daughter's.

TMZ forwarded that information to LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division.

She was wearing black leggings and a tube top, plus two pieces of jewelry -- a metal stud earring and a metal chain bracelet in the shape of a "W."

091025_d4vd_tmz_live_v2
NEW DETAILS REVEALED
TMZ.com

Cops had been working vigorously to identify the victim's identity ever since the body parts were found last week inside the Tesla at a Hollywood impound lot, where it was towed after it was found abandoned in the Hollywood Hills.

The car has a Texas license plate and is registered to D4vd. It was never reported stolen. D4vd's been on tour and is continuing to perform, and our sources say he is cooperating with cops.

