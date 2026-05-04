Secret Service Agent Arrested, Allegedly Masturbating In Hotel Hallway

A Secret Service agent is in police custody in Miami after allegedly being caught with his pants down in public.

John Spillman was arrested for indecent exposure over the weekend ... with law enforcement claiming he was masturbating in a hotel hallway.

Spillman was reportedly in Florida working perimeter security as part of President Trump's visit to Trump National Doral Golf Club for the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship.

The alleged incident reportedly went down Sunday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center, where hotel guests told investigators Spillman started following them from the hotel lobby before allegedly rubbing one out in the hallway outside their hotel room.

Hotel security was called ... and they allegedly found Spillman masturbating with his pants down.

In a statement, Secret Service Chief Richard Macauley says ... "The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel.:

Spillman was said to be off-duty at the time of his arrest. He appeared in court Monday and remains in custody.