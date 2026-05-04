Police Called to Frankie Valli's Home Amid Ongoing Dispute with Son

Oh, What a Night ... For Family Dispute to Erupt!!!

Trouble is still knocking at Frankie Valli's door -- and this time, it brought cops along with it.

Sources tell TMZ ... officers were called to the legendary singer’s L.A.-area home around 5 PM Sunday for a report of someone violating a restraining order related to a domestic dispute.

We’re told the call involved a 38-year-old male identified as one of Frankie’s sons ... but by the time police got to the property, he was already gone and no arrests were made.

Another source confirms the son who showed up was Francesco Valli.

But, a rep for Frankie described the incident as a "private family matter" which was resolved before cops arrived on the scene.

Francesco's visit comes amid a bitter family feud between Frankie’s sons, Francesco and Emilio Valli -- a situation that’s already landed in court.

As we previously reported, Emilio secured a restraining order in 2024 against Francesco ... claiming his older brother tried to break into their dad’s home and allegedly made chilling threats to harm both him and Frankie -- and that restraining order requires Francesco to stay away from his dad.

According to court docs, Emilio said the issues were brewing for months ... accusing Francesco of erratic behavior, suspected drug abuse, and even pawning off their father’s belongings to support his alleged habit.

Emilio also claimed tensions hit a breaking point after Frankie cut Francesco off financially -- allegedly triggering the confrontation that led to the restraining order.