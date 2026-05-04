'Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Posts Raw Depression Confession Amid Concerns

"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is breaking his silence after raising alarms with a string of concerning behavior.

In a series of Instagram story posts Monday morning, Ronnie first shared the statement, "High functioning depression is waking up each day with a face that works but a heart that doesn’t, doing everything you’re supposed to do while feeling nothing inside, and most days it’s like being trapped in your own life, forced to keep moving even when every part of you wants to stop."

He then shared a post raising awareness of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, and later, an interview of NBA player Kyrie Irving declaring, "It’s okay to be human. Like, I don’t have to be perfect for anyone here nor do I have to be perfect for the public. So I’m not here to dispel any perception. I’m just here to be myself."

The first quote appears to be reposted from an account called Ticus Poetry.

Ronnie’s been struggling through recent appearances during the media tour for "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation." He appeared to doze off mid-conversation when the cast was doing a SiriusXM interview, and he was reportedly asked to leave early from a red carpet event.

Oh Ronnie does not look well… the nodding off #JerseyShoreFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/n8spLZ0Aa5 @HousewivesHub

As we first reported, Ronnie's troubles recently spilled into real life ... cops were called to his Miami home in March after his ex reported a domestic dispute while trying to move out amid a breakup.

Ronnie has struggled with addiction in the past, and he's been open about his trials and tribulations.