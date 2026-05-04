Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Third Child

We're Now Seeing Triple With Our Kids!!!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have some happy baby news to report -- the couple just had their THIRD child!

That's right ... Benji announced he and his famous actress wife recently brought Nautas Madden into the world ... and the lovebirds are totally over the moon!

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Benji wrote on Instagram that he and Cameron are feeling "excited" and "so blessed" with the birth of little Nautas.

The "Good Charlotte" guitarist also said they love their kids and are grateful for their family being healthy and happy.

As you may know, Cameron and Benji have two other children, Raddix, 6, and Cardinal, 2. The couple tied the knot in 2015 after dating for less than a year.