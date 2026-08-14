Bruce Willis Took Part in Tallulah's Wedding Weekend Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis made a touching appearance in newly released photos from daughter Tallulah Willis’ wedding weekend, giving fans a glimpse of the actor celebrating his youngest daughter’s nuptials.

As we previously reported, Tallulah married musician Justin Acee on August 8 at her family’s ranch in Sun Valley, Idaho. Now, new photos posted by Vogue show the intimate celebration and Bruce taking part in the festivities ... amid his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia.

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In one especially sweet shot, Bruce pulls Tallulah into a warm embrace as she rests her head on his shoulder, as the actor smiles and holds Justin’s hand, appearing to take in the special moment with his daughter and new son-in-law.

Bruce kept things casual for the woodland wedding weekend, wearing a short-sleeved linen shirt, light-colored pants and a straw hat. Tallulah’s mom and Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, was also there for the celebration, sitting front row during the ceremony in a flowing floor-length dress.

While Bruce did not appear in photos from the ceremony itself -- but his presence at the wedding weekend was clearly a win for Tallulah and her family.

Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023. He shares Tallulah, Rumer and Scout with Demi, and daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn with wife Emma Heming Willis.