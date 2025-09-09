Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Continues to Defend Separate Living Set-up Amid His Dementia

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, is standing firm in the backlash after revealing he's living in a separate home while dealing with frontotemporal dementia -- saying it’s not up for debate.

On "Good Morning America" Tuesday, Emma said she feels peace knowing Bruce is in a professional care home that meets his needs -- getting the best care around the clock -- and stressed it’s not something up for a family vote.

Emma, who was also plugging her new book "The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path," added the decision was also best for their two young daughters.

She said she’s trying to shine a light on caregivers, since they get judged so much -- and divulged it was Bruce’s neurologist who warned her caregivers sometimes pass before their loved ones ... a wake-up call that pushed her to get help.