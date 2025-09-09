Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Continues to Defend Separate Living Set-up Amid His Dementia
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, is standing firm in the backlash after revealing he's living in a separate home while dealing with frontotemporal dementia -- saying it’s not up for debate.
On "Good Morning America" Tuesday, Emma said she feels peace knowing Bruce is in a professional care home that meets his needs -- getting the best care around the clock -- and stressed it’s not something up for a family vote.
Emma, who was also plugging her new book "The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path," added the decision was also best for their two young daughters.
She said she’s trying to shine a light on caregivers, since they get judged so much -- and divulged it was Bruce’s neurologist who warned her caregivers sometimes pass before their loved ones ... a wake-up call that pushed her to get help.
The interview follows her clapback on IG, where she doubled down that the loudest critics are usually the ones with opinions, not real experience.