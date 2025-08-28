Who Is Emma Heming Willis? What to Know About Bruce Willis' Wife

How Emma Heming Willis Went From Modeling To Caregiving

Bruce Willis has been through ups and downs in his career ... and his wife Emma Heming's definitely seen her share of hills and valleys, too.

The actor's spouse has gone from strutting down some of the most glamorous runways in the world to starting a family with her partner ... before he received a devastating dementia diagnosis.

Here's a look at how the fashion industry figure made a name for herself ... and how she embraced her role as a caregiver after her husband began his battle with a degenerative disease.

Emma Worked as a Model in Her Younger Years

Emma was born in Malta, and she was raised between London and Costa Mesa, California, according to her CAA profile.

Her modeling career kicked off at an early age, and she was featured in publications like Vogue, Marie Claire, and Elle, among others.

And she's spent plenty of time on the runway, as she's modeled for numerous brands -- do the names Chanel or Ralph Lauren sound familiar at all?

On top of all that, Emma's done various campaigns for Dior Cosmetics ... all in all, it's a pretty stacked resume.

Emma Met Bruce and Started a Family

Emma and Bruce first met in the late 2000s, and she later accompanied him to the premiere of his movie "What Just Happened?" at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival.

The pair moved quickly with their relationship, and she married the "Pulp Fiction" star in Turks and Caicos in March 2009.

Emma and Bruce's eldest daughter, Mabel, was born in 2012, and their second child, Evelyn, arrived two years later.

Oh, and the model's established a close friendship with her husband's ex-wife, Demi Moore, with whom he shares daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout.

She's Supported Bruce Through His Struggle With Dementia

Emma's been around for the length of her husband's battle with dementia, and she shared a message on her Instagram account to let her followers know he'd be stepping away from his acting career to focus on his health in March 2022.

She shared another update the following February that Bruce had officially been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a catchall term for a group of diseases affecting the areas of the brain associated with things like personality and language, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Emma's since become one of Bruce's main caregivers. She said she had "a really hard time" acclimating to the challenges presented by her husband's battle with the disease in an interview with ABC News.

She also revealed Bruce had moved into a separate home, and said he would have wanted their daughters to live in a home "more tailored to their needs" than his own.

She's Embarked on Several Ventures After Bruce's Diagnosis Was Revealed

Emma's since embarked on several ventures related to her experience of managing her husband's battle with frontotemporal dementia, and she launched a wellness supplement company, Make Time Wellness, in 2023.

She went on to start the "Make Time Podcast," where she offers tips about healthy living and personal wellness.