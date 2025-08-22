Who Is Olivia Culpo? Get To Know Christian McCaffrey's Wife

There are lots of reasons as to how Olivia Culpo's made a name for herself -- like being named Miss Universe in 2012 -- and we're thinking being married to Christian McCaffrey's gotta be up there on the list!

The model and the NFL star have been together since 2019, and they've gone from being spotted together on vacation to sharing updates about their family life with their fans.

We're going to take a look into the background of the beauty queen and see how she ended up married to the professional football player.

She's A Former Miss Universe

Olivia's originally from Rhode Island, and she began competing in beauty pageants at a young age, as she won the Miss Rhode Island competition in 2012.

The model's pageant career continued after her first win, and she was named Miss USA shortly after her win in her home state.

Olivia represented the United States at the Miss Universe competition in 2012, and she went three for three, taking home the top prize at the event.

She's remained associated with the Miss Universe competition in the years since her victory, and she served as one of the event's cohosts from 2022 to 2024.

She's Worked As A Model And An Actress

Olivia's worked as a model in the years since her crowning as Miss Universe 2012, and she was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue from 2018 to 2020.

She's also embarked on a career as an actress, and she made her debut in the 2014 film "The Other Woman."

The model went on to appear in films like "I Feel Pretty" and "Reprisal," and she appeared in several episodes of the musical drama series "Paradise City."

Olivia's made moves into reality programming, and she signed on to host the Netflix cooking series "Next Gen Chef" in August 2025.

Olivia And Christian Were First Linked In 2019

Olivia was first linked to Christian in 2019, and dating rumors about the two really began to swirl after they were spotted holding hands on vacation in Mexico.

The model was formerly in a relationship with Nick Jonas, and she was later connected to Danny Amendola and Zedd.

She eventually moved on with the professional football player, and they made their relationship Instagram official in November 2019.

The pair have been pretty open about their romance since they were first linked, and she's become a fixture at the running back's games over the past few years.

Olivia Eventually Started A Family With Christian

Olivia and Christian took things between them to the next level in April 2023, when the running back proposed to his now-wife.

The model and the athlete said their vows the following year during a wedding ceremony held at a church in Rhode Island.

Olivia revealed she was planning on starting a family in March 2025, when she shared an Instagram post to show off her baby bump.