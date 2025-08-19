Who Is Nick Viall's Wife Natalie Joy? Get To Know The Podcaster

Nick Viall fielded plenty of potential partners while starring in "The Bachelor" and appearing in two seasons of "The Bachelorette" ... and he eventually found love off-camera with his now-wife, Natalie Joy.

The pair have been through lots of changes over the course of their relationship, which has seen them go from casually dating to raising a child together ... and working together to co-host their shared podcast.

We're going to take a look at the background of Viall's wife to see how she established herself before marrying her husband ... and we'll check out how they've had to deal with some serious, heavy events over the course of their marriage.

Natalie Works As A Surgical Technologist ... And Modeled For A Bit

Joy's had a non-traditional career path, as she dropped out of high school at 15 in order to pursue her modeling interests, according to The New York Times.

She eventually transitioned out of the fashion world, and she began working as a surgical technologist in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia.

Oh, and in case you didn't know, surgical technologists help prepare patients before and after procedures, sterilize equipment, and provide support for surgeons during operations, according to the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.

In addition to her medical career, Joy's established herself as a media figure and often appears on her husband's podcast.

She Made The First Move In Their Relationship

Joy's relationship with Viall, who's 18 years her senior, began after she slid into his DMs, and he later described his now-wife's actions as both unexpected and "funny" while speaking with E! News.

The pair eventually began seeing each other in June 2020 after an extended period of casual dating, and they moved in together five months later.

Joy and Viall made their red carpet debut in November 2021, and he let his fans know he had proposed to Natalie two years later.

The podcaster and his partner eventually made things official when they said their vows during a ceremony held in Joy's home state in April 2024.

Joy And Viall Welcomed A Child Prior To Their Wedding Ceremony

The pair's wedding included plenty of guests -- including their daughter River, who was born just two months before the ceremony.

The thing is, the couple's journey through parenthood hasn't always been the easiest, as she revealed she was "actively miscarrying" their second child in a January 2025 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.

Joy eventually got pregnant again, although she suffered another pregnancy loss two months later, and shared a message on her Instagram Story to express she might "never" feel the same again, according to E! News.