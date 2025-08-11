Who Is Dee Devlin? What To Know About Conor McGregor's Fiancée

Conor McGregor's had plenty of fans come and go over the years ... but he's always had a constant supporter in his fiancée, Dee Devlin.

The professional martial artist and his partner initially met in their younger years, and they've managed to stay together throughout his professional and personal ups and downs.

Here's a look at how Notorious started a family with his fiancée ... and how she stood by him while he faced adversity.

Conor And Dee First Connected At A Nightclub

Devlin grew up in Walkinstown, situated not far from McGregor's hometown of Crumlin, a southern suburb of Dublin, Ireland.

The MMA champion and his future fiancée crossed paths on several occasions in their early years, although their connection wasn't really established until they ran into each other at a nightclub.

McGregor later told VIP Magazine he hadn't spoken to his now-partner "properly" until their night out, when they started spending time together in earnest.

The professional martial artist recalled Devlin "seemed like a nice girl," and she recalled being impressed by his "dedication" to his training.

The Couple Started A Family ... Before Getting Engaged

McGregor and Devin eventually started a family with the birth of their first child, Conor Jr., in May 2017.

The happy couple expanded their family with the birth of their second child and only daughter, Croia, two years later.

McGregor and Devlin officially got engaged in 2020, and they welcomed a third child named Rian the following year.

The pro fighter revealed his fiancée was pregnant for the fourth time in June 2023, and Dee gave birth to a son named Mack that November.

Dee Stood By Conor After He Was Accused Of Sexual Assault

McGregor's controversial history hasn't been lost on his fiancée, as she stood by him through much of his civil trial for sexual assault, which took place in 2024.

Devlin was pictured at his side as they arrived at Dublin's High Court in November 2024, and he issued a statement at the time saying he "should never have stepped out" on his partner, according to People.

McGregor lost his civil rape case when a jury found him liable for assault in November 2024. Devlin appeared to lash out at her fiancé's accuser in a series of Instagram Stories, which were shared after he lost the civil case, and wrote her sons would "be warned women like you exist in the world."