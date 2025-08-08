Who Is LeBron James' Wife Savannah? Get To Know The NBA Star's Spouse

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few decades, it's pretty apparent to all that LeBron James has changed the face of basketball over his multi-year career.

And he's earned himself plenty of supporters over the length of his time in the NBA -- especially his wife Savannah, who's been with him since before he joined the league.

We're going to take a look at the background of the athlete's spouse and see how she's stayed with him throughout his run in professional sports.

Savannah's A Podcaster And Philanthropist

Savannah's established a name for herself as a podcaster, as she launched the "Everybody's Crazy podcast" with her longtime friend April McDaniel in 2024.

Savannah spoke to People shortly before the podcast's launch and said the prospect of opening up in a public setting felt "freeing," as she had been a relatively private individual up to that point.

In addition to her podcasting interests, Savannah's been involved with various philanthropic efforts over the years, and she launched a mentorship program, Women Of Our Future, which operates in her hometown of Akron, Ohio, in 2017.

She's since helped launch a membership community, Let It Break, which offers networking opportunities for women dedicated to "personal growth and self-discovery," according to Harper's Bazaar.

Savannah First Met LeBron In High School

Savannah and LeBron's love story began in their high school days, and although he'd initially asked for the number of one of her friends, the podcaster ended up getting the athlete's contact information ... but she later told Cleveland Magazine she briefly forgot she had his number. They had their first one-on-one date at an Outback Steakhouse.

The pair dated for more than a decade -- and attended high school prom together -- before the NBA star popped the big question in 2011.

Savannah and LeBron waited for two more years before tying the knot in a star-studded ceremony, which featured a performance by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

She Started A Family With The NBA Star At A Young Age

Savannah gave birth to her eldest son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., in 2004, when she was still in high school and her husband was in his rookie NBA season.

The podcaster's second son, Bryce, was born in 2007, and she welcomed a daughter named Zhuri in 2014.

And ya gotta imagine Savannah's a proud mom, because Bronny followed in his father's footsteps into the NBA, while Bryce signed on to play college basketball for the University of Arizona Wildcats in January 2025.