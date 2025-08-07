Who Is DeWanna Bonner's Fiancée Alyssa Thomas? Get to Know the WNBA Star

How DeWanna Bonner Became Engaged To Her Teammate Alyssa Thomas

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are a pretty great team on the court, as they've helped the Phoenix Mercury become the second-highest-ranking team in the WNBA's Western Conference for the 2025 season.

The thing is, they're even closer off the court, as the pair got engaged in September 2023!

We're going to take a look into Thomas' background and see how her love story with her teammate and future wife unfolded.

Thomas Began Her Basketball Career at an Early Age

Thomas began receiving attention for her basketball skills playing for Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The athlete graduated in 2010, and she signed on to play basketball for the University of Maryland.

Thomas became the Terrapins' all-time leader in several categories, including points, rebounds and free throws made, according to the team's official website.

The basketball star graduated from the University of Maryland in 2014, and the school retired her jersey number on her Senior Day.

Thomas Joined the WNBA Right Out of College

Thomas' career in the WNBA began in 2014, when she was drafted by the New York Liberty ... before being traded to the Connecticut Sun.

The athlete, who plays as a power forward, remained with the team for several seasons, and she ultimately left the Sun in 2024.

Thomas has also been associated with various international teams over the length of her career, which has seen her play in countries like South Korea and the Czech Republic.

Thomas' career with the Phoenix Mercury began in February 2025, when the team announced it had acquired the athlete as part of a trade.

Thomas and Bonner Met Through the Phoenix Mercury

In case it wasn't apparent already, Bonner and Thomas met through their involvement with the WNBA, and Bonner jokingly told CBS News she'd "stalked" her now-fiancée's Instagram account in the beginning stages of their relationship.

The pair's connection deepened further when they were required to remain in bubbles with the rest of their team for part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The happy couple went public with their relationship in 2021, and the Mercury revealed their engagement in a post on its official X account two years later.