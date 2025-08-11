Who Is Alyssa Thomas' Future Wife DeWanna Bonner?

Alyssa Thomas has had to rely on the support of numerous teammates over the length of her career in the WNBA ... including her fiancée, DeWanna Bonner!

The professional basketball player and her partner have stuck together on and off the court, and the two have wedding bells planned for their future!

We're going to take a look at the background of Thomas' soon-to-be wife and see how they were brought together by their love for sports.

DeWanna Made A Name For Herself At Auburn University

Bonner began receiving attention for her skills on the court in high school, and she continued with the sport, playing college basketball at Auburn University.

The athlete became the first player from Auburn to lead the SEC in scoring, which she accomplished in her 2008-2009 season.

Bonner also set a scoring record at her school, racking up a total of 2,162 points, according to her WNBA profile.

The WNBA star finished out her career with Auburn in 2009, graduating from the institution with a degree in psychology.

She's Played For Several Professional Basketball Teams

Bonner's WNBA career kicked off shortly after she finished college, when she was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2009, where she played guard and forward.

She remained with the team until 2020, when she was traded and began a four-year stint with the Connecticut Sun.

The professional athlete concluded her time with the Sun in 2024, and she returned to the Mercury for the 2025 season.

In addition to her work in the WNBA, Bonner's played for various international teams over the length of her career.

Bonner Was Briefly Married -- And Is A Mother Of Two

The thing is, Thomas wasn't Bonner's first partner, as the athlete was briefly married to fellow WNBA player Candice Dupree.

Bonner, who played alongside Dupree on the Mercury, tied the knot in the fall of 2016, according to the WNBA's official website.

Bonner announced she was pregnant in March 2017, and she gave birth to a pair of twin girls that July.

The professional basketball players eventually split up, and Bonner moved on with another teammate.

DeWanna And Alyssa Were Teammates Before They Got Engaged

Bonner and Thomas first met when they were both playing for the Sun in 2020, and their relationship developed when they were mandated to stay in what were described as "bubbles" for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonner told CBS News she "stalked" her now-fiancée by watching her Instagram Stories prior to the start of their relationship.

The pair eventually began dating, and the guard-forward asked Thomas to marry her following the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas.