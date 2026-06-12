Tiger Woods Looks Fresh, Well-Rested After Leaving Rehab

Tiger Woods looks as good as a hole-in-one ... appearing happy, rested, and recovered after leaving rehab.

The legendary golfer was seen for the first time in several weeks ... returning to Jupiter, Florida, after coming back from Switzerland, where he went through rehab ... flashing a smile Friday as he walked out of a private airport.

Tiger wore a pair of white athletic shorts and a long-sleeve black shirt ... and it looked like he had a dog in tow.

As we told you ... Tiger was expected to finish rehab later this month -- though it looks like he may have wrapped things up.

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Tiger came home in May for a time ... right before his girlfriend Vanessa Trump revealed she underwent a "procedure" related to her recent breast cancer diagnosis ... though he headed back to rehab shortly after.

It's unclear if Tiger's rehab stint's completely over or if he plans to go back for a couple more weeks ... remember he opted to get treatment after rolling his car at the end of March.