Tiger Woods Officially Charged With DUI

Tiger Woods has officially been charged with DUI in connection to the rollover crash that happened last month in Florida, TMZ has learned.

The legendary golfer was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and refusing to take a chemical or physical test of his breath or urine. Both charges are misdemeanors.

As you know ... on March 27, Tiger Woods was arrested after cops claimed he sped down a street, clipped a car, and rolled his Range Rover.

According to law enforcement ... a pickup truck was turning into a driveway when Tiger allegedly hit the vehicle. Officers said Tiger showed "severe signs of impairment" and later found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket.

As TMZ first reported, Tiger announced he was seeking treatment after the crash. "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," the athlete said.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."