Second Tiger Woods Mug Shot Released Showing Different Look After DUI Bust

Tiger Woods’ legal saga just got a fresh face -- literally.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office has released a second mug shot of the 50-year-old golf legend … and this one’s a lot less polished than the first.

In the new photo, Tiger is rocking a blue inmate top and a noticeable frown -- a stark contrast from his earlier snap, where he was still in the same blue polo shirt from the crash scene.

Woods was busted for DUI last Friday after his Range Rover flipped over in Jupiter Island, Florida … following a collision with a truck hauling a trailer.

The arrest footage from the scene was released on Thursday ... and Tiger told a deputy he was on the phone with President Trump prior to getting cuffed.

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Tiger blew zeroes on his breathalyzer ... but officers believed he was impaired. He told an officer he had taken his prescription meds earlier in the day ... and two hydrocodone pills were found in his pocket during a search.

He was booked into county jail, later bonding out … and is now facing DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a urine test -- both misdemeanors -- in addition to a careless driving citation.

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Woods has since broken his silence, saying he understands the gravity of the situation -- and is stepping away from golf to seek treatment.