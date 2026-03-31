Tiger Woods Had Pills In His Pocket At Time Of DUI Arrest, Cops Say
Cops: Tiger Woods Two Pills Found In Pocket During DUI
Published
Officials say Tiger Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time of his DUI arrest ... with the golf superstar claiming his cell phone and radio distracted him prior to his rollover crash.
TMZ Sports has obtained the arrest affidavit in connection to the March 27th incident in Jupiter, Florida ... which details everything that led to 50-year-old's trip to jail.
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