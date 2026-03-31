Tiger Woods Offered Complimentary Limo Service After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods might not want to hire a driver after his rollover crash and DUI arrest, but it might not be up to him if he ultimately loses his license. Thankfully for the golf legend, there's a Florida-based company that wants to help.

TMZ Sports spoke with several car ride services around Jupiter Island, days after Woods, 50, was busted for allegedly driving under the influence, flipping his $250k Range Rover Friday afternoon, and many are offering their services.

The Black Car Company tells us they would love to chauffeur the golf superstar around.

"Tiger Woods has done so much for the game of golf and our local community here in Florida," a TBCC spokesperson told us.

"In light of recent events, The Black Car Company would like to officially extend an open invitation to Mr. Woods for complimentary, gold-standard transportation services."

And, with Woods reportedly hesitant to hire a driver because of privacy concerns, TBCC says they emphasize discretion, explaining they aim to "provide him with a secure, private, and stress-free environment."

"We would welcome the opportunity to help a legend focus on his recovery and his family while we handle the driving."

Palm Beach Advantage Limo is also stepping in to help Woods -- making it clear they're willing to provide transportation whenever he needs it.

"Happy to help him," the owner of the limo service said. "Anytime. Any day!"

If those options aren't up Tiger's alley, LUXY Technologies is offering its professional driver services as well ... with the company's COO Eric Redding looking to personally connect with him.

"I would be more than happy to make sure he always has a reliable, professional option available to get him wherever he needs to go," Redding said.