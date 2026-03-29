Tiger Woods' Circle Reportedly Expresses Concern After Golfer's DUI Arrest

Friends Reportedly Want Him to Act His Age After DUI

Tiger Woods' latest DUI arrest reportedly has friends wondering when he's going to "get real" and start acting his age.

According to People, a source close to the legendary golfer says, "Tiger has yet to look in the mirror and say, 'You're 50 years old and need to act like it.'"

They reportedly added ... "He is enabled by people making money off of his talent and reputation, but with his injuries and age, he is frustrated and depressed about his state of health. He wants to play in major tournaments like the Masters, but he needs to get real. Once he does that, he should be better off because people do like Tiger. He is a good person."

As you know ... Tiger crashed his Range Rover Friday, rolling it over, and was subsequently arrested for DUI by the Martin County Sheriff's Department in Jupiter, Florida. TW was traveling at a high rate of speed on a two-lane road when he clipped the back of a pickup truck, according to authorities.

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While Tiger's friends have sounded off, his girlfriend -- Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump -- may have even stronger feelings about Tiger's behavior.

A source reportedly told Daily Mail, "He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around."

According to the publication, Vanessa is said to be not only disappointed but "a little bit pissed" about the situation.