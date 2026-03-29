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Tiger Woods Receives Major Support From Golf Fans Wearing His Mug Shot

Tiger Woods Gets the Mug Shot Treatment From His Most Ardent Fans

By TMZ Staff
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Tiger Woods is getting a lot of fanfare ... but for all the wrong reasons.

The golf great's most ardent supporters were photographed wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with Tiger's mug shot from his latest arrest Friday for DUI. A message was printed at the bottom of the shirt that read, "#FreeTiger." 

Tiger's admirers were attending the Texas Children's Houston Open golf tournament in Texas on Saturday -- and photogs snapped them sporting the mugs hot shirts during the third round of the championship.

Tiger Woods Jupiter, Florida DUI Crash Aftermath
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Woods' DUI Crash Aftermath Launch Gallery
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As the world knows, Tiger was arrested Friday after he allegedly drove at a high speed, clipping the back of a pickup truck hauling a trailer on a two-lane street in Jupiter, Florida.

Although Tiger wasn't drunk, he failed a field sobriety test and refused to give a urine sample to check if he had consumed other substances, according to police.

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He was then booked for DUI and refusing to submit to a lawful test before he was later released after posting bond. This isn't Tiger's first brush with the law. He's had several run-ins with the police over the years.

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