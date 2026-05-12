Prosecutors to Subpoena Tiger Woods' Drug Records in DUI Case

Prosecutors will get the chance to see Tiger Woods' prescription drug records, a judge has ruled.

In a hearing at Martin County Circuit Court in Florida on Tuesday, the judge granted the state's request to subpoena records of Tiger's meds as part of their DUI investigation.

The judge gave prosecutors permission to access his prescription records on file at Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach ... following his arrest in Florida earlier this year.

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Tiger's lawyer, Douglas Duncan, was the one who requested Tuesday's hearing ... saying the subpoena violates Tiger's privacy.

While the judge OK'd the subpoena, a protective order will be issued to limit access to the golf champ's records. The order will ensure that only prosecutors, law enforcement, expert witnesses and Tiger's team have permission to obtain.

They're not going to be available through state open records law ... which means no peeping from the public.

Prosecutors say they need to look at the records to figure out how often Tiger filled his prescriptions before he rolled his car.

According to ESPN, the motion for the subpoena shows the state is also after info about how many pills were in his prescriptions, what the dosage amounts were, and whether or not they included warnings about driving while taking them.