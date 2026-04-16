Tiger Woods Cites Privacy In Fight Against Prescription Records Subpoena

Tiger Woods is trying like hell to keep his prescription records out of his DUI case -- the golf legend's attorney claims his privacy is at risk if a subpoena for his pill history is granted.

Prosecutors are looking to track down a bunch of info on Woods' meds -- how many times his prescriptions have been filled this year, the amount of pills he's gotten, his dosage and the instructions that come with them, including warnings about driving after consumption -- after he was charged with DUI and refusal to submit to a lawful test in connection to his March 27 crash.

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Douglas Duncan recently filed a response to the subpoena request ... stating it would be an "intrusion into Mr. Woods' privacy" if the records are included in the criminal investigation.

Duncan requested a hearing to determine if the records are relevant to the investigation ... and if the subpoena ends up being granted, he's already seeking a protective order to keep the information from the public.

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Officers found two pills in Woods' pocket after his rollover crash ... and he stated he had taken several medications earlier in the day.

Law enforcement stated Woods showed signs of impairment ... and he underwent several field sobriety tests.

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