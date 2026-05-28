Tiger Woods' Wrecked Range Rover From DUI Crash in Junkyard, Photos Show

Tiger Woods' luxury ride is headed for the scrap heap ... with airbags still blown out inside.

TMZ Sports has obtained exclusive photos of the golf legend's wrecked Range Rover sitting in a Florida junkyard two months after the crash that led to his arrest ... and, as you can see, the luxury SUV remains destroyed.

Take a look at the photos ... for the first time since the March 27 crash, we're seeing inside the SUV ... where deployed side curtain airbags are still hanging throughout the cabin covering shattered glass -- cops smashed the rear window at the scene to retrieve his golf clubs.

Play video content Video: Tiger Woods DUI Body Cam Released, Shows Chaotic Aftermath

As we previously reported ... Tiger was busted for DUI March 27 after the vehicle flipped over in Jupiter Island, Florida ... following a collision with a truck hauling a trailer.

He blew zeroes on his breathalyzer ... but officers believed he was impaired and found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket during a search. He was booked into county jail, later bonding out … and is now facing DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a urine test -- both misdemeanors -- in addition to a careless driving citation.