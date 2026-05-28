Play video content Video: Ryan Edwards' Wife Amanda Conner Admits to Relapse After DUI Arrest TikTok/amandaa_conner

"Teen Mom" star Ryan Edwards' wife Amanda Conner has broken her silence about her recent arrest for child abuse/neglect.

Amanda shared a video on TikTok on Wednesday apologizing for her actions while curling her hair ... admitting to relapsing after 3 years of sobriety, saying she "got too comfortable" and let her "guard down."

You can see her get emotional as she talks about disappointing those around her. She explains ... "Just saying that out loud, just letting it be known, it’s just so uncomfortable, it’s shameful ... disappointed, I feel guilty, scared. I’m not perfect. I’ve never come to be perfect."

Amanda goes on to say she's a "fighter" and wants to invite folks on her recovery journey, adding ... "It’s not going to be fun, it’s not going to be pretty ... I refuse to let a relapse define me or be my story."

We broke the news of her arrest on Sunday, when Amanda was booked into the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Jail in Tennessee after she was caught driving on the wrong side of the road.

We also obtained dispatch audio that reveals a husband had called the cops on his wife ... who had left their home with a baby in the vehicle and was possibly under the influence of narcotics.

Her bond was posted at $16K ... and we learned she needs to abide by a no-contact order regarding the alleged child victim until at least her court hearing on June 3.